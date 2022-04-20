Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Pens Sweet Note For Her 'Mami' Alia Bhatt, Shares Pics From Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni penned a sweet note for her ‘mami’ Alia Bhatt almost a week after the couple tied the knot. Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 at Ranbir’s house Vastu in Mumbai. Samara, who is the daughter of Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, had also attended the wedding with the Kapoor family.

Taking to her Instagram account, which is managed by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara shared a picture of Alia and Ranbir from their wedding day along with a picture from the mehendi ceremony. In the picture, Samara was seen seated on the floor while Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and other family members posed with her and the couple.

She shared the pictures and wrote, “Welcome to the family Alia mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much.” The post received love from many, including Neetu who wrote, “Awww this is the sweetest.”

Riddhima had previously penned a note for her ‘bhabhi’. Sharing pictures from the wedding, “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it.”

Ranbir and Alia had been dating for five years before they tied the knot last week. Alia shared the first set of pictures from the wedding and revealed that they chose to get married on the balcony of Ranbir’s home where they’ve made many memories. The couple’s wedding was an intimate affair with only members of the Kapoor and Bhatt families along with the couple’s closest friends attending the ceremonies.

On Saturday night, Alia and Ranbir hosted a wedding party with stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more made their way to congratulate the couple and spend the evening with them.

