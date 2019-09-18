Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Gives Her Two Cents on Delhi's Dengue Menace in Her Own Cute Way

Ranbir Kapoor's mother, who is more millennial on Instagram than her son, posted a video of her grand-daughter Samara who speaks on Delhi's dengue problem.

In the video, Samara says that despite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s efforts to eliminate dengue in the national capital, he is far from reaching his goal.

Samara said, "There are billions of mosquitoes in Delhi. The Delhi CM had clearly said that he would defeat dengue, but he has not done so. Is dengue so powerful also?"

The video, which has garnered over one lakh views, saw a host of comments, including one by Sonali Bendre, said, "Adorable!" Actors Tara Sharma and Ridhima Pandit too commented on the video.

Experts have warned that cases of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria may rise in the national capital due to change in weather conditions.

Kejriwal recently launched his special mass campaign, under the name "10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute" (10 weeks-10o'clock-10 minutes), against dengue by inspecting his home for stagnant water to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The campaign, which saw Kejriwal appealing to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday — from September 1 till November 15 — to ensure there's no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings to prevent the breeding of dengue-carrier mosquitoes, also saw him inviting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to participate in the anti-dengue campaign and help make it a “huge success”.

In a letter to Vardhan, the Delhi chief minister urged him to direct central government employees to participate in his government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign against the disease.

The anti-dengue campaign of the AAP government was launched on September 1 and will continue till mid-November. The campaign involves people preventing the breeding of mosquitoes by checking for stagnant water in their houses and surroundings for 10 minutes at 10 am on Sundays.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor, on her part, is back from the US after a year, where she was present for her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor's cancer treatment.

