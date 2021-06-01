Ranbir Kapoor’s Niece Samara Sahni Makes Instagram Debut, Follows Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni, 10, recently made her Instagram debut. She made her digital account public by the name @samarasahniofficial. While she shared a series of adorable pictures and videos, mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and grandmother Neetu Kapoor welcomed her with lovely comments.

As of now, Samara has around 3965 followers and she is following only 11 people mostly from family. Besides, mother Riddhima, father Bharat, granny Neetu, the little girl is also following Alia Bhatt. The actress is the only one from the B-Town that she is following. Alia and Samara are seen gelling together a lot of times during family get-togethers. Even on Samara’s 10th birthday this year, Alia dedicated a heartfelt birthday post for her and wrote, “Happy birthday my cutie patootie. Sam’s a big girl now!!" along with Samara’s cute picture.

On the digital platform, Samara uploaded a few posts and goofy videos with her mother and father and some with friends. She even uploaded throwback pictures with her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor from their family trips in the past. She inaugurated her account with an adorable picture with her mother.

She captioned it, “Me with mommy in 2019." To which, Riddhima commented, “Love uuuuuu,".

Another one was a family picture with her father and mother from their trip to Abu Dhabi.

Posting the family picture with late grandfather Rishi, uncle Ranbir, mother, and granny, she wrote, “I don’t know when this was but I love my family”. In response to this, Neetu showered her love and commented, “Awww love you,” in the comment section.

Talking about social media policies, Samara who is just 10-years-old, is not eligible for Instagram whose policy requires an account holder to be 13-years of age. The social media app allows a user under-10 years of age to have an account, only if the account holder’s bio clearly mentions that it is being managed and monitored by a parent or guardian. But in Samara’s case, there is no such information on her profile.

