Ranbir Kapoor’s Niece Samara Wanted to Leak His Phone Number to Her Friends

Actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni graced the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During a chat with host Kapil, Neetu and Riddhima revealed several secrets about the Kapoor family. Kapil asked Riddhima whether any of her friends ever asked her brother Ranbir Kapoor’s phone number. Riddhima told Kapil that she did not have any requests from her friends, but her daughter Samara was once planned for leaking Ranbir’s phone number in her school.

Recalling the incident, Riddhima said Samara was contesting an election for captain in her school, and asked her if she could give away Ranbir’s phone number to her friends. Riddhima added that Samara thought leaking the actor’s phone number to girls would garner her more votes.

Further in the show, Riddhima also disclosed that Ranbir used to steal her clothes for her girlfriends. Riddhima told Kapil that when she was studying in London, she used to realise that her clothes have been going missing from her cupboard. When Ranbir’s girlfriend visited their home, Riddhima was surprised to see one of her tops being worn by his girlfriend.

The Kapil Sharma Show returned for its sixth season last month with supporting members including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarty. Archana Puran Singh also returned as a judge on the comedy show.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has a couple of films scheduled to release this year. Shamshera, a period action drama, is expected to release later this year. The Karan Malhotra-directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles. Malhotra, earlier this year, had stated that the film will release only in theaters, and the makers are ready to wait for the right time.

Brahmastra is the other film which is likely to release soon after years of delay, first due to production and then the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions delayed the release of the film.

