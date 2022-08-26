Ranbir Kapoor's 'Phailaod' Comment: Gauahar Khan Asks Those Taking Offense To 'Take a Chill Pill'

Ranbir Kapoor was recently slammed by netizens over his ‘phaeloed’ joke on wife Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy. Days after, actress Gauahar Khan has reacted to it. In her latest Tweet, Gauahar mentioned that people have become ‘over-sensitive’ and asked if one is not allowed to joke with his wife too. The actress further asked all who are getting offended by Ranbir’s comment, to take a ‘chill pill’.

“Aaj kal log kuch zyaada hi sensitive ho gaye hain . Ab apni biwi se kuch halka phulka Mazaak karne pe bhi paabandi hai , kya pata kaun kahaan pe offend ho jaaye . Take a chill pill yaar, take light, it will resolve a lot of the issues in the world,” Gauahar’s Tweet read.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor also apologised for his comment recently. During a press event for his upcoming film Brahmastra in Chennai, Ranbir talked about the same and shared that his intention was not to hurt anybody’s sentiments. “Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It’s a joke that didn’t turn out to be funny. It wasn’t my intention. I spoke to Alia about it later and she laughed it off. I have a bad sense of humour which falls flat on my face sometimes. I apologise to those who got triggered by it,” he said.

For the unversed, Ranbir faced backlash after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen passing comments on Alia’s pregnant belly. In the video, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji were talking about why they were not visiting places and promoting Brahmastra extensively. When Alia said, “We will do it (the promotions), we’ll be everywhere. The question you’re asking is why we are not phaeloed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…” Ranbir interrupted, looked at her baby bump and commented, “Well, I can see somebody has phaeloed.”

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film will hit theatres on September 9.

