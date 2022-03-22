Ranbir Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Features This Special Person. No, It's Not Alia Bhatt

When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Monday morning at the Mumbai airport, the two made headlines for their twinning outfits. While many fans wondered where they were off to, others were in total awe of the couple. From hosting promotional events to getting snapped at airports or post dinner dates, Alia and Ranbir never fail to grab eyeballs with their public appearances. But this time when the duo was photographed on Monday, March 21 what caught everybody’s attention was the screensaver on Ranbir’s phone.

As the couple made their way inside the airport, Ranbir’s mobile phone’s wallpaper got captured in it. The snap was shared by Pinkvilla, but the question is who was on Ranbir’s wallpaper?

Though the snap was a little blurry, a closer look at the screensaver reveals that it featured Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor. For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two-year-long tiresome battle with cancer. The veteran actor’s demise left a void in the hearts of his loved ones, especially fans. After almost two years of his demise, fans will get to watch the late actor for one last time on the screen. His last movie, Sharmaji Namkeen, which was completed by Paresh Rawal is all set to release on March 31.

Honouring the legacy left behind by Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir had shared a special heartwarming message for his fans. In a video posted by the film’s producer Farhan Akhtar on social media, the actor said that Sharmaji Namkeen is a very special film, not just because it’s Rishi Kapoor’s last film but he really believed in the story. “I remember when he fell sick in the middle of the shoot, he somehow wanted to complete the shoot but life had other plans,” he said.

The actor also recalled how after Rishi Kapoor’s death, the film came to halt. Ranbir shared that the producers and the family mulled over several options, including him getting to replace his father. However, nothing really worked out for them and that’s when Ranbir said, “Mr Paresh Rawal stepped in and helped us finish the film."

