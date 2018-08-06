Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju Beats Baahubali 2 in Australia, Set to Topple Padmaavat

Sanju, a biopic on controversial Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, is unstoppable at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay, the film has broken most of the records at the ticket window, except a few including the highest grossing Indian film ever. However, Sanju is now the third biggest Indian hit till date. Not only this, it has now beaten Baaubali 2, the crown holder right now, in the Australian market.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Sanju has already surpassed the business figures of Baahubali 2 in Australia. He wrote, “This is MASSIVE... #Sanju crosses *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali2 [Hindi] in AUSTRALIA... Now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film...”Australia isn’t the only market where Sanju is all set to become the box office king. The film has collected more money than Aamir Khan’s PK in India, in turn becoming the third highest grossing Indian film in the process.Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is about Sanjay’s struggle with drugs and his name involved in the Mumbai bomb blasts of 1993. But it was heavily criticised by the critics for whitewashing the actor’s image. The film doesn’t delve deep in the case of actor’s involvement in the blasts.Now, with a superhit like Sanju in his kitty, Ranbir is shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Brahmastra will hit the screens on August 15, 2019.​