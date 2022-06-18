Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera Look Leaked; Karan Johar Was On Target List of Lawrence Bishnoi

Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from his upcoming movie Shamshera has been leaked. A picture of the actor from the film is doing rounds on social media and is said to be the official poster of the film. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen in his rugged avatar. While the poster has left fans completely impressed, Yash Raj Films has expressed disappointment with the leak. “We will now need to rejig our entire plan in the run-up to the trailer launch,” they mentioned in a statement.

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang named Siddesh Kamble has informed the investigators that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was on the list of persons whom the gang planned to target for extortion. The gang had allegedly planned to extort Rs 5 crore from Johar by threatening him, he said. However, a senior official also warned that these claims have not been verified yet. Kamble was being interrogated in connection to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case.

BTS members have been getting 7 tattooed on them as a sign of their friendship. The members have been revealing the tattoos to their fans on social media. ARMYs got another surprise on Saturday when Jungkook revealed that he has gotten ‘7’ inked behind his ear. Soon after, fellow band member V (Kim Taehyung) also shared the location of his tattoo. He has gotten 7 inked on his arm, between the moles which he used to pretend are an imaginary elephant.

The trailer of Kichcha Sudeep's most-awaited film Vikrant Rona will be released on June 23. On Saturday, the actor took to social media and shared the news with his fans. "Once you enter the maze, escape is not an option Vikrant Rona official trailer on June 23… Get Ready," he wrote. Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. Backed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Artss, the pan-world 3D film will hit theatres on July 28.