Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video Amid Controversy

Ranbir Kapoor’s period drama, Shamshera, was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on August 19. Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor in a double role and is made on a huge budget. However, the film’s OTT release has landed in controversy. A man named Bikramjeet Singh Bhullar approached the Delhi High Court last month and alleged that Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera is significantly based on his literary work, Kabu na chhadein khet. Subsequently, the Court allowed the release of the film on OTT platforms subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs 1 crore with the Registrar General of the court by August 22.

Shamshera received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Consequently, the film struggled to do decent business at the box office. However, the makers hope that Shamshera will do well on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The period drama boasts of an engrossing premise and revolves around a warrior tribe. The film’s storyline is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a menacing general named Shuddh Singh. Shamshera features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead and Sanjay Dutt as the brutal Shuddh Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor is now looking forward to his upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is one of the biggest releases of the year.

In the film, Ranbir is playing the role of an extraordinary boy, who has a connection to the divine ancient weapon – Brahmastra. The makers have promised that Brahmastra will have visually-stunning moments and impressive VFX shots.

The film has been made on a grand scale and is being touted as India’s first cinematic universe. Brahmastra boasts of a stellar star cast, which includes Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The much-anticipated fantasy drama will hit the screens on September 9.

