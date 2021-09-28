Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera Release Date, First Look Announced by YRF on His Birthday

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday. The actor, whose absence from the silver screen has been inadvertently long due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will soon be seen in Shamshera, a period drama by Yash Raj Films. On his birthday, YRF took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Shamshera faced delays during production due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the film, the actor is all ready to grace the silver screen in a absolutely different avatar.

Taking to Instagram, YRF announced that the film will release on March 18, 2021. Apart from that, they also shared Ranbir’s first look in character. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen donning longer hair, with three stripes on his fore-head. WHile his whole face hasn’t been revealed, his eyes can be seen gazing intently off-camera. The official post read, “The legend will leave his mark. #RanbirKapoor #Shamshera #Shamshera18March2022 #YRF50 @_vaanikapoor_ @duttsanjay @karanmalhotra21 @shamsheramovie."

Shamshera is reportedly the Indian adaptation of Howard Pyle’s Merry Adventures of Robin Hood. The film is set in the 1800s pre-Independence India. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra is a part of YRF 50 celebration. The studio was founded in 1970 in Mumbai. Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar are also a part of Yash Raj Films’ 50 year plan.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. On the other hand, he is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s romantic-comedy with Shraddha Kapoor. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy also play pivotal roles in the film.

