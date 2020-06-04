Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Sahni In Awe Of This 'Cute' Picture Of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are one of the most loved siblings of Bollywood. The Bhatt sisters often share pictures and videos of one another on social media and give us major sibling goals.

Recently, Shaheen shared an adorable picture with Alia on her Instagram account. In the picture, Alia and Shaheen are seen standing opposite each other with a glass separating them. The Bhatt sisters look simply cute as they tried to boop each other through the glass.

Shaheen captioned the post as, ‘Hi Sweetie’.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't resist commenting on the adorable photo of Alia, who is dating the former's brother Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima wrote, “Too too cute” with heart emojis and tagged both the sisters.

Alia has been a constant pillar of support to Ranbir and his family recently after the demise of his father, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir, who is all set to return to the big screen with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia, is often spotted on her social media feeds.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2018. The couple has made appearances together on several occasions and their wedding rumours circulate often.

On the work front, Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, dad Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, in the pipe-line.