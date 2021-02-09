Ranbir Kapoor's Sweet Gesture for Alia Bhatt Proves He's the Best Boyfriend

Ranbir Kapoor is opening up his closet for fans for the sake of charity. His girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt informed fans through social media that some items from Ranbir's personal wardrobe have been put up for sale to help kids battling cancer.

"Tada... Ranbir is sharing his wardrobe with you. Proceeds will provide holistic nutrition to children fighting cancer," Alia shared via her Instagram stories. Ranbir's venture has been recognized by the platform Co-Exist, which was founded by Alia and "works towards the issues of animal and ecological welfare."

Meanwhile, the actress is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch, and SS Rajamouli's ambitious upcoming film, RRR.

She is also set to feature opposite Ranbir in Brahmastra- Part I, which co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film has already suffered multiple delays but may finally release in theaters this year.