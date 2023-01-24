After a long wait, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have finally released the trailer. There was a lot of build-up regarding the film, ever since the news of Ranbir working in a Luv Ranjan film broke. Indeed one of the most anticipated films of 2023, the Luv Ranjan directorial sees Ranbir and Shraddha coming on the screen for the first time.

The trailer has already generated praise-worthy comments on social media and people are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha in different avatars.

While the trailer showcases the different looks of Ranbir and Shraddha, some stills of Ranbir from the film have been doing the rounds. In the photos, the actor is seen donning yellow shorts paired with black sunnies. His stubble is surely complementing well with his look. He is seen showing off his chiseled abs and toned body, truly redefining hotness.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film hits screens worldwide on the Holi, 8th March 2023.

