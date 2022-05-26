Ranbir Kapoor's Video of Playing With an Adorable Baby Goes Viral; Fans React by Tagging Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s name is usually painted all over the news, whether it’s for one of his upcoming films or his fashionable outfits and ensembles. However, on Thursday, the actor made headlines for holding and playing with an adorable baby. A video featuring the famous Bollywood actor holding and smothering the baby with kisses has gone viral to which fans reacted and tagged Ranbir’s wife and actor Alia Bhatt in the comment section.

Ranbir seemed to be relaxed and went for a casual vibe. The actor, while wearing a comfortable grey T-shirt and a pair of denim with a baseball cap, held the baby, who was laughing. Fans flooded the comments section with words of appreciation and praise for the actor. A fan commented, “How can someone be this cute”, another wrote, “Him with babies.” One user went ahead and tagged Alia Bhatt, her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

According to Pikvilla, Ranbir Kapoor in the past has spoken about wanting to have children in his mid-twenties. While promoting his 2013 release, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, the actor had said that he wanted to settle down and have children in his mid-20s. The actor said, “We are at times now where we should not give deadlines to marriage, age. When one falls in love, a wedding will happen, then children will happen. I think everything is natural progress.” However, his friend Ayan Mukerji had advised against settling so early given that he had a lot to explore ahead of him as an actor and also the added reason that his career was gaining momentum.

Alia Bhatt, 29 and Ranbir Kapoor, 39, tied the knot in April this year after dating for almost four years. The couple got married in the presence of their close family and friends in a fairy-tale wedding ceremony on the 14th of April. The couple were supposed to be married back in 2020 were it not for the coronavirus pandemic.

On the work front, both Kapoor and Bhatt have a full calendar ahead. Kapoor has Shamshera while Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Darlings. The happy couple will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. The movie will hit the silver screen on September 9, 2022.

