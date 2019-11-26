Take the pledge to vote

Ranbir Kapoor Spotted with Arm in Sling, Leaves Fans Concerned

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning with Alia Bhatt. The duo were flying to Manali to complete their shoot for 'Brahmastra'.

November 26, 2019
A picture of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor sporting an arm sling at Mumbai airport sent his Twitter fans in a tizzy. They expressed concern about the actor.

Ranbir was spotted with his lady love Alia Bhatt in the early hours of Monday, flying to Manali for the shoot of thier movie Brahmastra. While the duo were papped, Ranbir showed up with an injured right hand, the reason of which remains unknown.

Check out some of the tweets.  

A fan wishes the actor Get well soon.

Another user asked him, "what happened, Hero?"

A fan joked that Ranbir was spotted with a Banana eariler that evening and must have slipped on the Banana peel. ranbir Ranbir and Alia were also accompanied by co-actor Mouni Roy. On reaching Manali, the cast received a warm welcome.

The epic fantasy thriller Brahmastra, is a directorial venture of Ayan Mukherjee. The movie brings together one of the most cutest couple of the tinsel town, Ranbir and Alia, on screen for the first time. While Alia had confessed for his crush on Ranbir eariler on Karan Johar's chat show, love seem to have blossomed for the two on the sets of the movie. Things seem to have got serious as the rumours of the two getting hitched as been abuzz.

Recently, during an interview with Film Companion, Deepika Padukone had accidentally spilled the beans that Alia was getting married soon!

Brahmastra is slated to release in May 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)

