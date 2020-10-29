Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz Have a Virtual Script Reading Session For 'Unfair and Lovely,' See Pic

Two weeks ago, Randeep Hooda confirmed his next with Ileana D’Cruz. The film titled, Unfair & Lovely is being helmed by debutante Balwinder Singh Janjua. The main leads of the film have already started prepping. In his latest post, Randeep gave a glimpse of a virtual reading session. He is accompanied by none other than his co-star Ileana during the session over video conference.

Sharing a few screengrabs from the virtual reading, the actor wrote, “Virtual script reading before the shoot begins. Hello new normal! #UnfairNLovely.”

The team will soon be joining sets to kickstart shooting. Randeep recently shared a post on social media where he can be seen undertaking the COVID-19 test. A medical professional can be seen in a PPE kit administering the test. Randeep wrote, “Precaution is better than cure. Going to shoot so got Corona tested! Hope it all goes well. #UnfairAndLovely #covid_19”

Ileana took to her social media to share an announcement post for the project. The caption hinted on the storyline that revolves around Indian stereotype of fair skinned women. In her caption, the actress wrote, “kabhi socha hai ki hero ko hamesha heroine ke gore gore gaal hi kyun beautiful lagte hain? Well, yeh soch hui purani, it’s time to be #UnfairNLovely. Super thrilled to reunite with @balwindersinghjanjua after #Mubarakan and work with the awesome @RandeepHooda (sic.)”

Unfair & Lovely, touted to be a comedy, will be shot in various locations across India. The film will be jointly bankrolled by Sony Picture films India and Movie Tunne Productions. The forthcoming film is slated for a 2021 release.

Hooda was last seen in the Netflix original Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth. The actor will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He was last seen on silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.