Randeep Hooda Called Out for 'Casteist', 'Sexist' Joke on Mayawati in Viral Video

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is receiving a huge backlash on social media for allegedly cracking a sexist and casteist joke on Mayawati, four times Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. In an old video, which has surfaced online, while addressing an audience, Hooda is heard saying that he’s going to make “a dirty joke" before mentioning Mayawati’s name.

A Twitter user posted the video of Hooda making the comment and wrote, “If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, I don’t know what will. the ‘joke’, the audacity, the crowd. Randeep Hooda, a top Bollywood actor talking about a Dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."

The exact date of when the video was recorded has not been confirmed as yet.

if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed. pic.twitter.com/lVxTJKnj53— Agatha Srishtie 🌸 please DM with SOS tweets (@SrishtyRanjan) May 25, 2021

Another user wrote, “It took me a while to understand this, and I realised that we are still living in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic & sexist slur was that. @RandeepHooda. Praising her strength in politics against all of her odds wouldn’t have caused you any harm." While a user said, “Disgusting! Shame on Randeep Hooda."

It took me while to understand this,& I realised that We are still living in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic & sexist slur was that. @RandeepHooda. Praising her strength in politics against all of her odds wouldn’t have caused you any harm. https://t.co/PEdyF1Oodt— Ravi savaliya (@RaviSavaliya35) May 26, 2021

Disgusting and shame on Randeep hooda https://t.co/vwfJYu8pva— Shweta (@shweta_jb) May 25, 2021

. @RandeepHooda has been outright Casteist and he is very open about.. I don’t know if organisations like @UNEP ever do a background check to appoint Casteist people like these as their brand ambassador. https://t.co/KUttYEGa2d— Nikhil (@42nikhil) May 25, 2021

Not a “joke" @RandeepHooda . You notice no one makes “jokes" saying a male politician is too ugly to f***? You are doing what casteist, misogynist, insecure turds do when confronted with women whose strength they fear: attack the woman as unattractive. https://t.co/F4WsmDLbCw— Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda was recently seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai.

