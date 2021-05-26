movies

Randeep Hooda Called Out for 'Casteist', 'Sexist' Joke on Mayawati in Viral Video
Randeep Hooda has been slammed for cracking a 'sexist' joke on former UP Chief Minister Mayawati.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is receiving a huge backlash on social media for allegedly cracking a sexist and casteist joke on Mayawati, four times Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. In an old video, which has surfaced online, while addressing an audience, Hooda is heard saying that he’s going to make “a dirty joke" before mentioning Mayawati’s name.

A Twitter user posted the video of Hooda making the comment and wrote, “If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, I don’t know what will. the ‘joke’, the audacity, the crowd. Randeep Hooda, a top Bollywood actor talking about a Dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed."

The exact date of when the video was recorded has not been confirmed as yet.

Another user wrote, “It took me a while to understand this, and I realised that we are still living in such a feeble society. How casteist, misogynistic & sexist slur was that. @RandeepHooda. Praising her strength in politics against all of her odds wouldn’t have caused you any harm." While a user said, “Disgusting! Shame on Randeep Hooda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda was recently seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai.

first published:May 26, 2021, 16:39 IST