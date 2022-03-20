Randeep Hooda Dating Axone Actress Lin Laishram? Here's What We Know

Randeep Hooda seems to have found love again, this time with Manipuri actress and model Lin Laishram. Rumour has it that the Love Aaj Kal actor is dating Laishram, who has starred in films like Om Shanti Om, Rangoon and Mary Kom and the Netflix film Axone.

While it is not confirmed whether Randeep and Lin are living together, apparently his close friends at least are aware that the actress is someone very special in to him. Buzz is, Randeep and Lin have been close since nearly 8 months if not more, reported ETimes. Randeep has neither confirmed not denied that he is dating the actress.

Pictures of them together on social media has only added to the speculation that they are seeing each other. In December 2021, Randeep had shared an adorable picture with Lin on Instagram to wish her on her birthday. “Keep smiling in the sun.. always 😘Happy Birthday @linlaishram," he had captioned his post.

Before this, the Highway actor was in a relationship with Neetu Chandra for nearly 3 years (2010-2013). Randeep’s relationships have always hit headlines, the most famous one being that with former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen from 2004 to 2006.

On the work front, Randeep has been part of many big projects lately. He starred in ‘Extraction’ with Chris Hemsworth, and played the villain opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has an interesting lineup of projects ahead. He recently revealed his first look from his upcoming Netflix original ‘CAT’. He will also be seen in ‘Inspector Avinash’ and in ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ opposite Ileana D’Cruz.

