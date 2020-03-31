MOVIES

Randeep Hooda Excited About his Hollywood Debut with Extraction

Randeep Hooda, who will be making his Hollywood debut with Sam Hargrave's Extraction, expressed his excitement over the film's release. Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi are also in the film.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 7:16 PM IST
Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, and the actor is naturally super excited.

"20 years after I thought I'll make a showreel to work over there. It finally happened. So grateful to most amazing crew and cast. It is a dose of Extra Action and emotion," he tweeted.

Extraction was initially titled Dhaka. It also stars Indian actors Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The movie revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It is scheduled to release on April 24.

Randeep will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudeva and also starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, the film is slated to be Salman's Eid 2020 release.

