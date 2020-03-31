Randeep Hooda Excited About his Hollywood Debut with Extraction

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, and the actor is naturally super excited.

"20 years after I thought I'll make a showreel to work over there. It finally happened. So grateful to most amazing crew and cast. It is a dose of Extra Action and emotion," he tweeted.

20 years after I thought I’ll make a showreel to work over there. It finally happened. So grateful to most amazing crew and cast. It is a dose of Extra Action & emotion! #Extraction starts streaming on April 24 @netflix #SamHargrave @Russo_Brothers @chrishemsworth @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/zQ3U7c2DN7 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 31, 2020

Extraction was initially titled Dhaka. It also stars Indian actors Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The movie revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It is scheduled to release on April 24.

Randeep will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudeva and also starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, the film is slated to be Salman's Eid 2020 release.

