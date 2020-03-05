Randeep Hooda Has Reportedly Been Dating Actress Lin Laishram for a While, to Get Married Soon

We might hear the wedding bells of Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda soon. The Love Aaj Kal actor is reportedly planning to get married to his rumoured long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram.

While the lovebirds have kept their relationship under wraps, a recent SpotBoye report suggests that Randeep will soon be taking Lin to his parents' house in Haryana to introduce her to them. If rumours are to be believed, Lin has already met Randeep's sister Anjali Hooda.

Lin Laishram hails from Imphal and shot to fame after Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Rangoon. She marked her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in a cameo role.

Before venturing into the film industry, Lin was a National-level archer and has been associated with Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group – Motley. She has received her acting education from Stella Adler Studio in New York while she was modelling in the US city.

The lovebirds have allegedly been in a relationship since 2016 and have been spotted together at several places. Anjali and Lin met around two years back.

Randeep was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Love Aaj Kal, where he played the role of the modern-day version of 1990's Kartik Aaryan.

The actor has also taken a plunge into Hollywood for a digital project. He will soon be seen in the Netflix film Extraction, slated to be released on April 24. The movie is an action thriller, directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo. It features Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour and Randeep in lead roles.

