Randeep Hooda Injured on Sets of Radhe Shooting an Action Scene

Randeep Hooda reportedly suffered a dislocation while shooting for an action scene in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani releases on Eid 2020.

News18.com

Updated:December 4, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Randeep Hooda Injured on Sets of Radhe Shooting an Action Scene
Randeep Hooda is currently shooting for his role as an antagonist opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. He had earlier revealed that he was working hard to do justice to his role in the film.

It seems that Hooda is indeed putting his soul into the film and he recently ended up with an injury while shooting for an action scene. The actor reportedly suffered a dislocation and was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He has now recovered and discharged from the hospital.

It had been revealed earlier that Salman Khan himself had hired a Korean stunt team to help design the action sequences of Radhe. Fans are also eager to see Hooda's role as he is not known for acting in negative roles. The actor had earlier shared videos revealing that he has even been working out hard for his role.

Apart from Radhe, Hooda will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. He is also set to make an appearance in Mira Nair's television adaptation of A Suitable Boy. He is also set to appear alongside Chris Hemsworth in a Hollywood action thriller film titled Dhaka written by Joe Russo.

