movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Randeep Hooda is Evil Without Mercy in Latest Poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai
1-MIN READ

Randeep Hooda is Evil Without Mercy in Latest Poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda

The latest poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is out and it features Radhe's nemesis Rana played by Randeep Hooda who looks like a menacing villain.

The latest poster of the most awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is out and Randeep Hooda looks like the perfect antagonist in it. Salman Khan Films took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the latest poster in which Randeep’s character Rana is shown in a new, action-laden avatar with a pitch-black outfit, sunglass and long hair.

“Meet Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’s Nemesis, Rana: Evil without mercy #Radhe #EidWithRadhe", they wrote as a caption.

Directed by Prabhu Deva the film stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani pivotal roles with Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

RELATED NEWS

A few days ago, Salman Khan Films dropped the trailer of the movie on social media. The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of crime Radhe is pitted against. Action sequences form a major highlight of Radhe trailer, and it looks like the film is all set to pack a punch. Salman and Disha’s cute chemistry seems like another highlight of the film.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:May 01, 2021, 18:00 IST