Randeep Hooda is Having a 'Baccha Pawri' on the Sets of Inspector Avinash

It seems like the viral 'Pawri' trend is catching up with our Bollywood actors as well. On Tuesday, actor Randeep Hooda shared a video from the sets of his upcoming webseries Inspector Avinash on his Instagram handle. The video shows Randeep describing his on set life in the viral Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen's way.

Dressed up in his role of a tough inspector, Randeep was seen introducing his set in the viral video’s 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' way as he said, "Ye hum hain, ye humaare log hain, or shoot pe ye party ho rahi hai (This is me, these are our people, and here we are partying at the shoot)." In the end of the video, one can see the schoolkidsjumping and shouting along with Randeep. The 44-year-old actor captioned the video as “Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai”.

The post has received over 2,78,211 likes since it was shared on Tuesday and has even received a comment from the OG Pawri girl Dananeer. The Peshawar-based influencer commented on Randeep’s post, “Dream come true”. The wholesome content is being liked and appreciated by Randeep’s fans who are leaving laughing and red heart emojis on his post.

The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video was created by Dananeer earlier this month when she tried to poke fun at ‘borgors’ or those people who speak with a heavy American accent. The video caught the attention of several netizens who were entertained by Dananeer’s immaculate description of pretentious tourists. The original post shared on February 6, 2021 has garnered over 4.4 million views till now and has been appropriated and modified by several netizens including Yashraj Mukhate and Pakistan’s Men’s Cricket team.

Pakistani cricket Hasan Ali recreated the pawri meme on Sunday after defeating the visiting South African team and winning the T20i trophy at Gaddafi Stadium. In the video, Hasan is seen holding the camera as his teammates posed behind him with the trophy. Looking into the camera, Hasan said, "Yeh main hoon, yeh meri team hai, aur hum series jeet gaye hain aur hum pawri kar rahe hain (This is me, This is my team, and we have won the series, and we are partying)."

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash is a cop-thriller based on the life of officer Avinash Mishra. Directed by Neerraj Pathak, the web-series will also star Urvashi Rautela.