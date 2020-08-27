Randeep Hooda Is Recovering After Surgery, Will Be Discharged Soon, Says Father

Actor Randeep Hooda, who was admitted in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and underwent surgery recently, is recovering, according to his father Dr. Ranbir Hooda. He further said that that the actor would be discharged from the hospital soon.

Talking to Times of India, Dr Hooda said, “Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a surgery yesterday, he's recovering and will be discharged soon. He's COVID 19 negative and the surgery went well so we will be able to take him home soon."

A close friend of the actor also told the publication, “Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn’t feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. However, he didn’t divulge any details.”

Randeep was last seen in Mira Nair's BBCshow A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name. He will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in pivotal roles.