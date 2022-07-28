Randeep Hooda Meets His ‘Dream Girl’s’ Offspring, Names Her After His Mother Asha; Watch

Bollywood’s ‘Biopic Man’ Randeep Hooda, who is well known for his love for the animal kingdom especially Tigers and horses. The versatile actor has been an avid horseman and professional equestrian over the years and has won many medals at the national level and a few on his, prized horse ‘Dream Girl’.

Recently, Randeep took some time out to meet his, ‘Dream Girl’s’ foal, ‘Hope’. The foal was born during the pandemic and has now turned two years old. Randeep has a special connection with Hope. The name of the foal has been kept as an ode to his mother’s name, ‘Asha’, and to the challenging times that people were facing during the pandemic.

Being a staunch environmentalist and an animal lover, Randeep has a special place for horses. The Extraction star was very much excited to meet them and this was reciprocated when ‘Dream Girl’ ran towards Randeep to greet him. She made sure to introduce, ‘Hope’ that she felt like an achievement that she wanted to show it to her master. The three had a great time together as they have been brought back to his farm near Pune. Due to, Hope’s delivery Randeep had to station both mother and the foal at Bangalore and recently moved them to his farm where they can enjoy their habitat amid the lush greenery and rains.

On the work front Randeep has a lot of projects in the pipeline with Netflix Global Series CAT, Jio’s flagship Show Inspector Avinash and Sony Pictures Tera Kya Hoga Lovely opposite Ileana D’Cruz that are all slated to release this year. He will also be seen in Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s biopic, Veer Savarkar where he will play the politician.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here