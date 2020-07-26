Randeep Hooda Only Cares About His Father, Naseeruddin Shah's Opinion Professionally

Actor Randeeo Hooda, who has been seen in many acclaimed roles in his Bollywood career says there aren't many people whose opinion matters to him professionally. Talking to India Today e-Mind Rocks 2020, Randeep said that he doesn't pay much heed to criticism that comes his way.

"There are people whose opinions matter to me professionally. My father is one of them, Naseeruddin Shah is another person I listen to. And then I have an opinion about my work myself. So nothing beyond that really matters," he said during the event.

He also opened up about the amount of negativity in his profession. He said, "Yes, there is a lot of negativity in my profession, there is a lot of negativity everywhere. But the way I deal with it is, I constantly keep myself in a state of learning. There should be no sense of competition."

He also said that one should not focus on to what others say as it is counterproductive in nature. He asked people to concentrate on being a better professional. Pay heed to only those who pay your bills, he said.

Randeep Hooda recently made his Hollywood debut with Netflix's Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave with Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. He will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani.