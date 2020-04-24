Randeep Hooda Opens Up About Rejecting 'Stereotypical' Hollywood Roles Before Extraction

Randeep Hooda's latest release, Extraction, marked his Hollywood debut. Directed by Sam Hargrave, written and produced by Avengers Endgame co-director Joe Russo, Extraction stars Hooda in a pivotal role along with Chris Hemsworth.
The actor recently opened up about getting offers from Hollywood. Talking to India Today, Randeep said, "I have been offered Hollywood franchise movies earlier but I felt that the character was being ridiculed, or is a stereotypical portrayal of the subcontinent. So, I respectfully declined."
WATCH NOW! #Extraction only on Netflix.
He also talked about his character Saju being a parallel lead in the film. He said, "Now, that's a very Indian way of saying it - parallel lead. Each actor plays a character which contributes to the film at large. We always look at it as woh usko kha gaya, when in fact we're both doing our jobs."
#Throwback to the day @thesamhargrave and I felt like the pioneers of the west exploring the unknown territories! . After surveying the landscape from a height we took a little breather and got off the horses. There is a huge difference in trail riders like Sam and arena equitation riders like myself and they throw a leg up and mount. I tried the same thing and went over the horse and fell head first on the other side luckily without any damage. What followed was a good laugh at what happened, but that wasn't all! Bridle came off my horses mouth and I had to get down again to fix it and mounted back with Sams help. The whole time I had my fingers crossed that nothing like that happens to Sam otherwise there goes my chance at being an action hero (who falls off horses like in a comedy not action ) 😂! #Extraction #ShootDiaries
The actor, who will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, talked about the possibility of the film's release being delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He said, "Well, it looks like it. I had finished shooting my portion but given the situation, postponing the release seems like the only option until theatres open."
