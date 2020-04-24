Randeep Hooda Opens Up About Rejecting 'Stereotypical' Hollywood Roles Before Extraction

Randeep Hooda's latest release, Extraction, marked his Hollywood debut. Directed by Sam Hargrave, written and produced by Avengers Endgame co-director Joe Russo, Extraction stars Hooda in a pivotal role along with Chris Hemsworth.

The actor recently opened up about getting offers from Hollywood. Talking to India Today, Randeep said, "I have been offered Hollywood franchise movies earlier but I felt that the character was being ridiculed, or is a stereotypical portrayal of the subcontinent. So, I respectfully declined."

He also talked about his character Saju being a parallel lead in the film. He said, "Now, that's a very Indian way of saying it - parallel lead. Each actor plays a character which contributes to the film at large. We always look at it as woh usko kha gaya, when in fact we're both doing our jobs."

The actor, who will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, talked about the possibility of the film's release being delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He said, "Well, it looks like it. I had finished shooting my portion but given the situation, postponing the release seems like the only option until theatres open."

