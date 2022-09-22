Randeep Hooda Replaces Mahesh Manjarekar as Director of Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Report

Randeep Hooda is one of the versatile actors in the industry. The Sarabjit actor has always impressed the audience with his impeccable acting skills in films like Highway, Extraction and Baaghi 2 among others. The actor is set to get back on the big screen in the titular role in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. According to the latest update, he won’t just be acting in the film, but is also going to direct the film.

As per a report by PeepingMoon.com, Mahesh Manjrekar, who was going to direct Swantra Veer Savarkar, has opted out of the project. A source close to the development revealed to the entertainment portal that Randeep Hooda has taken over the directorial responsibilities of the film.

According to the same report, Swantantra Veer Savarkar’s shoot will begin in Maharashtra next week.

Talking about the prep for the film, Randeep is leaving no stones unturned for Swantra Veer Savarkar. Earlier, he had revealed that he lost 18 kg for his film. The actor will be playing the role of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the biopic.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, at Bhagur village of Nashik district in Maharashtra. He was one of the most important figures of the Hindu Mahasabha, a Hindu nationalist organisation and a political party. He was a politician, activist and writer. He is known to have developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva. Veer Savarkar died on February 26, 1966, in Bombay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. Next, he will be seen in Unfair & Lovely with actress Ileana D’cruz. The film is likely to explore the nation’s obsession with fair skin. Post that, he will be seen in the titular role in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

