Randeep Hooda Said Yes to Baddie Role in Radhe on Salman Khan's Request

Actor Randeep Hooda will be next seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, set for Eid 2020 release. The film will see Salman as a cop trying to track down Randeep's negative character. The duo has previously collaborated in Kick and Sultan.

Talking about Radhe Mumbai Mirror, Randeep said, “I chased Salman in Kick and coached him in Sultan. This time, I’m testing him to see how much he has learnt from me as his character hunts for mine.”

Randeep revealed that after years of turning down negative characters he said yes to the film on Salman's request. “I respect Salman as a person and an actor. He has a certain way of working and since we have collaborated before, I am used to it and we had a lot of fun." He added that he is optimistic that the audience will enjoy seeing them both together in Radhe.

The schedule of Radhe, which is still going on ahead full speed despite COVID-19 scare, saw Randeep getting hospitalised after an injury. Taking about it, he said, “There is this five-minute single shot for which my co-actor, who was on the heavy side, had to jump on my back. The stunt team insisted on several takes. When we were on the 18th one, my knee gave way.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film has been produced by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

