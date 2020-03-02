Randeep Hooda Shares His Experience of Working with Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo in Hollywood Debut Extraction

Actor Randeep Hooda will be making his Hollywood debut with a big-budget Netflix film Extraction, previously titled Dhaka, which will have Chris Hemsworth in the lead. The film has been directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, co-ditector of Avengers: Endgame. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

Read: Extraction: Chris Hemsworth in an All New Avatar for Upcoming Netflix Original, See Pics

Talking about Netflix film Extraction, Randeep said in a press statement, “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.”

Take a look at the first glimpse of Randeep's character in Extraction below:

Talking about his character in the film, Randeep said, "It is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as a military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions."

Extraction is a story that revolves around Chris' character Tyler Rake who is entrusted with a deadly extraction job of saving the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film is slated to stream on Netflix from April 24.

Chris is also supposed to visit India on the film's promotional tour on March 16 with director Sam Hargrave.

Randeep was previously seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Follow @News18Movies for more