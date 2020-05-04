Randeep Hooda Shares New BTS Video Of Fighting Scene With Chris Hemsworth From Extraction

Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave, was released on the OTT platform on April 24. Chris Hemsworth has undoubtedly spearheaded the action thriller with substantial supply from some of the most respected Indian actors -- Randeep Hooda, Rudraksha Jaiswal, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The Highway actor, Randeep Hooda, who features as Saju in the action flick, has shared a rehearsal video featuring himself and Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth.

Hooda showed how he went on to accomplish the fighting sequences with the Thor actor. In the recording, both the actors are seen practicing to perfection.

Hooda reposted the video, shared by Extraction maker Sam Hargrave on Instagram, with a caption that read, “You perform how you practice. @randeephooda and @chrishemsworth putting in the rehearsal time for #Extraction @netflix @netflixfilm (sic.)”

Earlier, Hooda spoke at length with India Today about shooting with Chris. He said, “We practiced for weeks. We attended workshops and started with the basics of holding a gun, firing a bullet, throwing a punch. First, it was done individually, and then it was Chris and I and then other actors. So the preparation work is what gives the scenes spontaneity. Chris came for all the rehearsals. It was a bit daunting at first when they told me they will do it in a single shot and at that speed and with that intensity. I was like 'what are you saying?' But Sam told me 'If you got to be an action hero you have to do this sort of thing.' See, Extraction is not just action, but action with heart. There's a lot of drama about family and shows nuanced relationships, which actually elevates the action (sic.)"

