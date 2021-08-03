Randeep Hooda Shares Super Steamy Pic With Sunny Leone on 9 Years of Jism 2

The Bollywood film Jism 2 marked Sunny Leone debut in Bollywood. The Canada-born former adult movie actor gained popularity in India with her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss season five. Jism 2 was directed by Pooja Bhatt and also starred Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh in the lead role. Recently, Randeep commemorated nine years of his film Jism 2 with a throwback picture on his Instagram.

The actor posted a picture where he is seen romancing his co-star Sunny Leone. The picture shows Sunny dressed in a hot pink bikini while Randeep flaunts his muscular torso. Captioning the post, Randeep wrote, "Nine Monsoons Ago.”

Sunny also celebrated nine years of her debut in Hindi cinema. Host of MTV Splitsvilla was seen and the owner of StarStruck Cosmetics posted her picture on Instagram Story where she was in a white bikini. Captioning the picture, Sunny wrote, “What a journey. Happy Anniversary.”

In the movie, Sunny played the role of an adult film star, Izna who is hired by an intelligence agency to entrap a dreaded assassin and her former lover Kabir, played by Randeep. However, the story takes an interesting turn when intelligence officer Aayan falls in love with her. The role of Aayan was played by Arunoday.

These days, Sunny is busy working on her upcoming movie Shero. The Malayalam psychological movie is written and directed by Sreejith Vijayan.

Meanwhile, Randeep was seen on the sets of action thriller web series Inspector Avinash last month. The show is directed by Neerraj Pathak and is produced by Jio Studios. The shooting for the show was halted due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The show also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.

