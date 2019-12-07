Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » Movies
Randeep Hooda Shown the Door in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy?

Randeep is said to have been ousted after mis-behavioral conduct with the make-up man. The actor, however, claims he moved on from the project after shooting for his parts.

News18.com

Updated:December 7, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Randeep Hooda who was set to reunite with her Monsoon Wedding director Mira Nair after 19 years, in her adaptation of Vikram Seth's A Suitable Boy, has reportedly been dropped from the project due to his misbehavioural conduct.

According a Mid Day report, the actor had a spat with his make-up man. The report quoted a close source from production revealing, "The cast and crew were stationed at the Hyatt Regency in Lucknow. In the initial leg of his stint, Randeep got into an argument with the make-up man (name undisclosed on request) about the look he was to sport on that day. It started out as a verbal altercation, but things quickly spiraled out of hand as the actor manhandled the make-up artiste. Mira was not present at the scene. However, word soon reached the filmmaker and the matter was duly escalated to the BBC team in the UK. The team promptly took cognizance of the episode, and a day later, they requested Hooda to respectfully bow out of the project."

Post this, he is said to have been shooting for Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor was helmed for the role of a Billy Irani, a Calcutta-based gentleman in the Tanya Maniktala and Ishaan Khatter starrer eight-part BBC series.

According to the same report, the actor had a different version when contacted. "Firstly, it was not a physical fight, but an argument with my make-up artiste who has worked with me for many years, and is working with me on Radhe. Secondly, I had a brief role on A Suitable Boy, which I did for my love for Mira. Thirdly, I did not exit the project; I finished my four days of work and moved on to other projects," he said.

