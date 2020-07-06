Randeep Hooda Steps Out to Clean Beach Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, actor Randeep Hooda has taken part in a clean-up drive at Versova Beach.

On social media, Randeep posted a few pictures in which he can be seen cleaning the beach. He also made sure to follow the necessary precautionary measures while stepping out. He was spotted wearing masks and gloves.

"This is the backyard of humanity and it's not pretty..being a #Safaikarmachari (cleaning worker) with the inspirational @afrozshah_ to clean my backyard, helping the tireless @my_bmc #frontlineworkers in the #MumbaiRainsmaintaining #SocialDistancing," Randeep captioned the post.



Not only this, he also urged everyone to do their bit for nature. " #masks let's start respecting #MotherNature what is your backyard ? Have you seen it lately? Let's do our bit wherever we are," Randeep added He also shared a video from his day out. "When the #Environment mess & exploitation was staring at me, My 1st response like most was "somebody else must clear the mess”. The truth was "We are in it together and I must also be responsible" so Inspired by on ground doers like @afrozshah_ I am doing my bit in my backyard. Are you?" he wrote.

On screen, Randeep will soon be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

