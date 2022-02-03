Randeep Hooda Suffers Injury While Filming Action Sequence for His New Series 'Inspector Avinash'

When it comes to dedication and hard work, actors always give their all to make a shot better and more impactful, and while filming an action sequence, celebrities often get injured, but this does not dampen their spirit.

Randeep Hooda is a powerhouse and versatile actor, capable of getting into the skin of a character and completely acing an action scene. According to his previous interviews, the actor lost 18kgs in just 28 days while working on the critically acclaimed movie ‘Sarabjit,’ which nearly took his life.

Recently, while filming his debut series, ‘Inspector Avinash,’ in which he plays a cop, the actor suffered a serious injury while performing an action sequence with co-star Amit Sial, prompting everyone to rush him to the hospital.

Despite his injuries, the actor continued filming, keeping in mind the number of people involved on the set and his desire not to be the reason for the shoot being halted. He took precautions and used frozen packs to numb the area so he could finish the shoot, and he only went to see a doctor after the shoot was completed. According to reports, this is the same knee Randeep injured while filming action scenes for Radhe in 2021. We haven’t heard much about the actor’s condition, but we wish him a speedy recovery.

The crime-thriller series ‘Inspector Avinash’ is currently being directed by Neeraj Pathak, who is best known for his work on Sunny Deol’s Bhaiaji Superhit. On January 15, 2021, the team began filming for the web show, but it was put on hold due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Inspector Avinash’ will also star Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose, and Abhimanyu Singh.

On the work front, Randeep will be seen in a number of contrasting and offbeat projects this year, including ‘Mard,’ directed by Sai Kabeer, and ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely,’ directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, among others.

