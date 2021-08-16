Randeep Hooda to Feature in Netflix Series Based on Drug Mafia

Of late filmmakers and actors have shown keen interest in stories that are inspired by true events or based on real people. The latest to join the bandwagon is Randeep Hooda who will be seen in a web series which deals with the drug mafia in Punjab. A source reveals that the untitled venture, which is going to be a Netflix original, will be based on the drug problems that we see in Punjab.

“Randeep has a penchant for grey characters and he will continue to do see in this series. The series highlights the increasing drug abuse problem in the state. It is inspired by real events and has references of many incidents that have happened in the past," the source said.

The source further revealed that the show is scheduled to go on floors next month. “The makers are planning a start to finish schedule in Punjab. The pre-production work has already begun and the entire series will be shot in a span of three months across the state. The series will feature an ensemble cast.”

On the work front, the Radhe actor has shot for Unfair and Lovely which also features Ileana D’Cruz. The film is a scheduled to release soon. His debut web series Inspector Avinash, which is presented by Jio Studios, is also aiming to release on an OTT platform soon.

