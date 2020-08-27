Randeep Hooda to Remain Under Medical Observation After Undergoing Major Surgery: Report

Randeep Hooda was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai recently. According to a report in Times of India, the actor complained of acute pain on Tuesday and underwent a major surgery subsequently.

The report added that Randeep also tested for COVID-19 and the result is negative. At the moment, he has been kept under observation post-surgery.

“Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep’s health. They will talk about once they have all reports. Randeep doesn’t want people to speculate,” a friend of the actor was quoted by timesofindia.com as saying.

The operation was a ‘long-pending surgery and an elective one’ and the actor’s friend believes that it is best if his family divulges details about the nature of the pain and following surgical procedure, the report added.

Randeep rang in his 44th birthday on August 20. Randeep recently made his Hollywood debut with the action-thriller Extraction. The film released on April 24 on OTT was headlined by Chris Hemsworth.

Next, Randeep has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to look forward to. The upcoming film is the Bollywood remake of 2017 Korean thriller, The Outlaws. The action-drama is helmed by Prabhu Deva and will see Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead roles.