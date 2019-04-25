English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Randeep Hooda to Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Comic Mystery-thriller?
Reportedly, Randeep Hooda has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production.
Randeep Hooda (Image: Instagram/ Randeep Hooda)
Loading...
Recently, Randeep Hooda made headlines when he joined Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth for Sam Hargrave film Dhaka. Now, it is reported that the actor has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production.
Set in a small town, the film is a mystery-thriller with comic undertones, reports Mumbai Mirror. The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has recently penned down Tushar Hiranandani's directorial Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.
"Randeep plays a cop in the film which has a lot of twists and turns. Balwinder has been working on the script for a long time and recently started pre-production. He will start the recce shortly," the portal quoted a source as saying.
"Randeep suits the role to the T and will begin his prep closer to the shooting date," the source added.
Read: For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault
It was rumoured that Ranveer was not the first choice for playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83, a film based on the life of the veteran cricketer. Initially, when the film was being directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh, before the Bajirao Mastani actor was roped in for the film, the role was offered to Randeep Hooda.
Reportedly, Randeep's name was formally announced and the look test was done for the actor. But due to unforeseen circumstances, Kabir Khan was handed over the project from Sanjay and Ranveer was selected for the role.
Meanwhile, he is all set to star in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Sara AliKhan in lead.
Follow @news18movies for more
Set in a small town, the film is a mystery-thriller with comic undertones, reports Mumbai Mirror. The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has recently penned down Tushar Hiranandani's directorial Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.
"Randeep plays a cop in the film which has a lot of twists and turns. Balwinder has been working on the script for a long time and recently started pre-production. He will start the recce shortly," the portal quoted a source as saying.
"Randeep suits the role to the T and will begin his prep closer to the shooting date," the source added.
Read: For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault
It was rumoured that Ranveer was not the first choice for playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83, a film based on the life of the veteran cricketer. Initially, when the film was being directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh, before the Bajirao Mastani actor was roped in for the film, the role was offered to Randeep Hooda.
Reportedly, Randeep's name was formally announced and the look test was done for the actor. But due to unforeseen circumstances, Kabir Khan was handed over the project from Sanjay and Ranveer was selected for the role.
Meanwhile, he is all set to star in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Sara AliKhan in lead.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault
- OnePlus 7 Pro With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage to Cost Over Rs 55,000
- AB de Villiers Hit an Outrageous No-Look Six and it is 'Beyond Science'
- Salman Khan is a Superhero, Priyanka Chopra is a Dear Friend, Says Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell In, No Pollard in West Indies Squad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results