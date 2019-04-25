Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Randeep Hooda to Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Comic Mystery-thriller?

Reportedly, Randeep Hooda has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
Randeep Hooda to Star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Comic Mystery-thriller?
Randeep Hooda (Image: Instagram/ Randeep Hooda)
Recently, Randeep Hooda made headlines when he joined Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth for Sam Hargrave film Dhaka. Now, it is reported that the actor has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production.

Set in a small town, the film is a mystery-thriller with comic undertones, reports Mumbai Mirror. The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has recently penned down Tushar Hiranandani's directorial Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

"Randeep plays a cop in the film which has a lot of twists and turns. Balwinder has been working on the script for a long time and recently started pre-production. He will start the recce shortly," the portal quoted a source as saying.

"Randeep suits the role to the T and will begin his prep closer to the shooting date," the source added.

Read: For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault

It was rumoured that Ranveer was not the first choice for playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83, a film based on the life of the veteran cricketer. Initially, when the film was being directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh, before the Bajirao Mastani actor was roped in for the film, the role was offered to Randeep Hooda.

Reportedly, Randeep's name was formally announced and the look test was done for the actor. But due to unforeseen circumstances, Kabir Khan was handed over the project from Sanjay and Ranveer was selected for the role.

Meanwhile, he is all set to star in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Sara AliKhan in lead.

