Randeep Hooda Trains Hard to Take On Salman Khan, Does 640 Pound Leg Press

After Kick, Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan are working together in Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also features Disha Patani.

IANS

November 12, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Randeep Hooda Trains Hard to Take On Salman Khan, Does 640 Pound Leg Press
Image: Instagram/Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda, who will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan in Radhe, is preparing hard to get into shape for his character. Randeep, on Monday, took to social media and posted a video in which he is seen doing leg press with 640 pounds of weight at a gym. He is dressed in red T-shirt and black shorts.

Sharing the video, Randeep wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption, saying he wants to take on his co-star Salman. "640 pounds leg press .. Training to take on the most wanted bhai Salman Khan..Aap kitna press kar rhe ho brother... Giving it my best, this is my #mondaymotivation," Randeep captioned the video.

Salman plays a cop in Radhe. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after their 2009 blockbuster Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop. Before Radhe, Prabhudheva directs Salman in the December 2019 release, Dabangg 3, which sees the superstar reprise his iconic character Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year. The film also features Disha Patani.

