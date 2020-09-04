Randeep Hooda Turns Into Marvel Superhero Thor, Shares the Video on Instagram

Actor Randeep Hooda seems to be in a fun mode as he shared a video of him in an all-new look leaving the netizens amused. The Bollywood actor has turned into Marvel superhero Thor. Sharing the video, he wrote, “What happens when Chris leaves the hammer lying around on the set.. #Extraction #bts sorry mate @chrishemsworth.”

In the video, he has mixed himself up with the Hollywood actor and his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth. He can be seen carrying Thor's hammer. His fans loved his new look.

Randeep has stepped into Hollywood with the film Extraction, an American action thriller. The film also stars Hemsworth, Russo Brothers, Sam Hargrave and Golshifteh Farahani. Earlier in April, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Randeep shared his experience of working with Hemsworth and also revealed how he got the movie. He was quoted as saying, “the casting director, Tess Joseph, liked my work and she tested me for it. She showed them (the Extraction makers) my work. Sam said he did watch some of my movies. I am not sure which ones. But he said you've got something that's special and he cast me in this role.”

Randeep has been quite active on social media. He never misses treating his fans with his pictures and video clippings. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to wish his mother and niece on their birthday. He shared a collage of two pictures – one of him with his mother and the other one with his niece. He wrote, “Happy birthday Sana and mumma… the 2 cutie children in my life who happen to be born on the same day, my niece and my mom.. missing my jungle buddies (and also my riding protege) @hooda_asha.”

Earlier on his birthday, the actor got a bicycle as his birthday gift to take care of “mother nature”. The caption of the picture reads, “Walk (or cycle) the talk... Best birthday gift ! #BeTheChange #RestartResponsibly #mothernature.”

The actor will next be seen in Radhe with Salman Khan and Disha Patani.