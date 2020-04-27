MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Randeep Hooda Uses Extraction Reference to Urge Fans to Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Randeep Hooda Uses Extraction Reference to Urge Fans to Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Randeep Hooda, who made his Hollywood debut with Netflix's Extraction, used a still from the film to warn fans from stepping out of their houses during the lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
Randeep Hooda, who recently made his Hollywood debut with Netflix's Extraction, has used a reference from the latest film to warn people from stepping out of their house during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The film, directed by Sam Hargrave, starred Chris Hemsworth in the lead role and has been trending at number one on Netflix ever since its release.

Randeep, who plays Saju, took a screengrab of the film's still where he is trying to save Rudraksh Jaiswal's character Ovi Mahajan, whose kidnapping wreaks havoc on multiple lives in the movie including Saju's. He captioned the post, “Only if this boy hadn’t stepped out! Don’t step out or.... #Extraction #Lockdown.”

Check out the post below:

Talking about the film, Randeep recently told IANS, “I was glad to get the movie on two to three levels. I got to feature as the first Indian male actor doing action in a Hollywood film. Breaking the stereotypes of IT professionals, millionaires or comic relief in a film. It was great that I was able to break that barrier.”

“I haven’t done hand to hand action much. I have an action image but haven’t done much action (on screen). So, this was a new thing. It was a new territory for me as an actor, to be able to use other factors as an actor and not just drama, and to be able to use my body and to be able to learn new things. I really enjoyed it... And feeling safe while doing it because they were so well prepared. I was elated and grateful that I got to do this part,” he further said.

