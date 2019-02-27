LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Randeep Hooda Wins Silver at National Equestrian Championship

Despite a recent injury, actor Randeep Hooda bagged a silver medal at the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) that was held in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Besides acting, Randeep Hooda is also known for his love of horses. He is now a proud winner of a silver medal at the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) that was held recently in Mumbai. Randeep posted a photo from the event, sharing his proud moment.

"So got a silver medal at the Nationals NEC on Dream Girl thanks to my team mates from the Indian Army from RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) and ASC (Indian Army Service Corps). Proud moment to be given the medal by the QMG Gen Ambre with gratitude to my grooms who look after my horses," Randeep captioned the image.



The actor has been sharing his journey to the finals of the league, including a setback early on, when he sustained an ankle injury. But that did not deter the actor who was determined to recover soon and participate in the league.



However, despite the injury, Hooda participated in the second qualifying round, and finally managed to bag a silver at the finals. The National Equestrian Championship is happening at the Mahalaxmi Race Course from February 25 to March 3.

On the work front, the Sarbjit actor was last seen on screen in Baaghi 2. He will next be seen in Dhaka, an American film directed by Sam Hargrave. With a screenplay by Joe Russo, the film will also star Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour and Manoj Bajpayee

