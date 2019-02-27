Randeep Hooda Wins Silver at National Equestrian Championship
Despite a recent injury, actor Randeep Hooda bagged a silver medal at the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) that was held in Mumbai.
Image: Instagram
"So got a silver medal at the Nationals NEC on Dream Girl thanks to my team mates from the Indian Army from RVC (Remount and Veterinary Corps) and ASC (Indian Army Service Corps). Proud moment to be given the medal by the QMG Gen Ambre with gratitude to my grooms who look after my horses," Randeep captioned the image.
So got a Silver at the #nec thanks to #dreamgirl my team mates from #rvc #asc from the #army @ahlawat.moni @amateurridersclub @shyam.mumbai #efi #colppsing #colswain #coljagat and most importantly my grooms #rewatsingh #sumersingh dedicating this to team #dhaka who kept me away from the gold 😜 #equestrian #showjumping #sports #sportsman #patricknewall
The actor has been sharing his journey to the finals of the league, including a setback early on, when he sustained an ankle injury. But that did not deter the actor who was determined to recover soon and participate in the league.
Clear round in the 1st qualifier for #nec #showjumping #novice 1.10 meters on #dreamgirl was fearing worse as was away shooting #dhaka @rwitcmumbai @amateurridersclub twisted my ankle on #cupa he just wasn’t in the mood so he’s doesn’t qualify .. it was his first ever round so no sweat.. another time on #painkillers #sports #horse #horses #horsesofinstagram #equestrian #equestrians #actor #actorslife #followyourdreams
However, despite the injury, Hooda participated in the second qualifying round, and finally managed to bag a silver at the finals. The National Equestrian Championship is happening at the Mahalaxmi Race Course from February 25 to March 3.
On the work front, the Sarbjit actor was last seen on screen in Baaghi 2. He will next be seen in Dhaka, an American film directed by Sam Hargrave. With a screenplay by Joe Russo, the film will also star Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour and Manoj Bajpayee
