Randeep Hooda’s Black And White Photo Is Too Hot to Handle

Actor Randeep Hooda is digging into his photo archives quite like most others during the coronavirus lockdown. The Highway actor recently shared a black and white picture of himself on Instagram.

Randeep is flaunting his bare upper body in the pic. He is wearing boxing gloves and seems all ready for action. A tattoo on his torso is also out there for everyone to see.

Randeep, who was last seen in the Netflix film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth of Avengers fame, shared a caption to compare the recent lockdown to how animals feel in a zoo.

“Feeling caged? Imagine how the animals in the zoos must be feeling… need #Extraction #TBT #Lockdown,” Randeep, wrote in the caption of the picture.

The photo has become a superhit on social media garnering more 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

The actor, who also happens to be a photography enthusiast, had recently shared a picture clicked by him at the Jim Corbett National Park. In the picture, one can see a bird seated at a branch of a tree.

Contextualizing the bird’s expression with most people’s mood these days, Randeep in his caption said, “Waiting for the flights to start.”

Randeep was last seen on big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, where he played the role of Raghuvendra ‘Raghu’ Singh. The film featured Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Randeep will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe, which was expected to be release in 2020. The dates might change now with shootings coming to a standstill after the novel coronavirus outbreak.

