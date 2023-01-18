Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor Confirm Joining Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Here's What They Say

Randeep Rai has confirmed that he will be joining Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 days after Nakuul Mehta left the show. The Balika Vadhu 2 fame informed the same to E-times and shared that he is ‘excited’ about his new journey. Rai mentioned that even though previous actors (Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar) have ‘established a connect’ with the audience, he is ready to take on the challenge.

“My role is very different from what I have done previously, whether it is Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai or Balika Vadhu 2. I want to explore all kinds of roles. I am joining an existing show, where the actors have already established a connect with the viewers. But that’s not a problem. In fact, I find it challenging and look at it as a new journey for me. The show has a good connect and therefore it will be a huge responsibility, but that doesn’t pressurise me. I just believe in giving my best and working hard," Randeep Rai told E-times.

Niti Taylor also confirmed that she will be joining Ekta Kapoor’s show but refused to share any information about her character. Interestingly, Niti was also a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’s first season in which she played the role of Ram Kapoor’s daughter.

“I can’t divulge more about my character but I am glad that I will play the new lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Life has come full circle because I was also a part of the first season where I played Ram Kapoor’s daughter. I played a supporting role in it and now I am playing a lead role in the second season," she said.

Prior to Randeep and Niti, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar used to play the lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. However, they left the show last month. Talking about the plot of the show, it will now take a leap. The makers have devised a grand plan to end Ram and Priya’s roles. They will die in a fatal car accident in the show following which the daily soap will welcome the generation leap, new cast, and new twists.

