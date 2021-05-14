Randhir Kapoor Back Home from Hospital, is Covid-free Now

Randhir Kapoor was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 and was under observation in the ICU. He was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on April 29. The actor had maintained that there was no major cause for alarm, and the doctors wanted to undergo some tests. The senior actor is now back home from the hospital and is COVID-free.

“I am back home. I am feeling absolutely fine," Raj Kapoor’s eldest son told ETimes on Friday morning. However, the actor has been asked not to meet anyone, including wife Babita, daughters Karisma and Kareena, son-in-law Saif Ali Khan, for a few days. “I have been advised to keep away. It’s just a matter of some more time before I will meet people," he said.

“I thank the hospital’s staff. They were simply fantastic. They looked after me very well," he added. Randhir had tested positive for COVID after he’d complained of shivering. “I didn’t need oxygen support. I did not feel breathless at any point. God has been kind."

He had earlier informed that he was vaccinated and did not need any oxygen despite being in the ICU. “I was there in the ICU for a day and then they moved me out because I didn’t have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now."

The actor had informed he was expecting to be discharged soon. “I am anxious to get out. My children told me to get into the hospital (given the COVID-19 scenario)," he added.

