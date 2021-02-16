Randhir Kapoor, Family Trolled for Hosting 'Get Together' on Birthday After Rajiv Kapoor's Demise

Netizens are trolling the Kapoor family for hosting a birthday get-together on February 15 for Randhir Kapoor. The reason for internet’s fury was that a celebration was held only a few days after his younger brother Rajiv Kapoor’s demise. Addressing the people’s sentiment, the veteran actor has clarified that there was no ‘party’ and only a small meet up was organised.

Speaking to a website, Randhir said, “It was a small meet-up. A solemn affair. There was no celebration.” He further went on to say that Rajiv’s death was sudden and the family is still coming to terms with the huge loss that they have suffered.

The internet’s reaction came after photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor among others entering Randhir’s house on his birthday surfaced.

On the photos that were being shared online, people expressed their displeasure by writing comments like ‘your uncle has died’ and ‘there has been a death in the family’. A person went on to the extent of writing that “THE kapoor khandan.. are such good actors yaar. His real uncle has died just few days ago and look at these people”.

Another person who seemed to be deeply hurt by the event hit out at the Kapoors by commenting, “due to current pandemic situation chautha is not being held for rajeev kapoor.... but birthdays can be celebrated…”

Some social media users also reacted by writing nasty things about Randhir and other members of the Kapoor family who made it to the dinner at his residence.

For the unversed, Rajiv Kapoor who was the youngest brother of late Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor took his last breath on February 9. The tragedy stuck the family after they lost Rajiv to a heart attack.