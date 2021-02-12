Randhir Kapoor on Brother Rajiv Kapoor's Death: I Have Lost 4 Members from My Family in Recent Years

It has been a tough few years for the Kapoor family, losing one member after another. Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Kapoor passed away in October 2018. Their daughter Ritu Nanda passed away in January 2020. Son Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in April 2020 after battling cancer, and now his brother Rajiv Kapoor has died of a sudden cardiac arrest on February 9.

Rajiv had shifted into the RK residence in Chembur to stay with his brother Randhir Kapoor during the lockdown. Randhir is the most affected by these losses, as they were the ones he was closest to.

"I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor, eldest sister Ritu, Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking," he told ETimes.

Narrating the course of events on that day, Randhir said, "I have a 24-hour nurse since I have a bit of a problem in walking due to a nerve-related issue. The nurse went to wake him up in the morning at about 7:30 am and he did not respond. She detected that his pulse was very low and dropping further. We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed," relays Randhir, adding, "And, now I am left alone in this house."

When asked how's he coping up, and Randhir said, "Do I have any option? What can I do? What has to happen will happen."

Since a public gathering on the Chautha was avoided owing to the pandemic, Randhir and his wife Babita, daughter Karisma and a few other members of the Kapoor family performed a puja on that day.