Randhir Kapoor on Separation from Babita: She Found Out I was a Terrible Man Who Drank a Lot

Randhir Kapoor recently opened up about the reason behind his separation from estranged wife Babita and why they never got legally divorced. The two are proud parents to actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Randhir said, "She's a crucial part of my life. She has given me two lovely kids. We are all grown-up people, and we preferred to stay separately, (but) we are not enemies." From family weddings, dinners, birthdays, anniversaries, get-togethers to the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, Randhir and Babita are often spotted together.

Randhir said that nothing has changed in their relationship apart from the fact that they don't live under the same roof., Randhir stated that they still meet often, at family parties, and "she's always there at family events, whether it's at Rishi's place or my house."

Speaking about the differences between the two, Randhir said, "She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn't like. And I didn't want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn't accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it's okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father?"

Randhir Kapoor had got married to Babita in 1971. They even worked on two films together. They first teamed up for Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 1971 followed by Jeet in 1972. However, their relationship turned sour and they have been living separately for the last 19 years, but have never filed for a divorce.