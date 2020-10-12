Randhir Kapoor Opens up on Brother Rishi Kapoor's Demise: It’s an Emotional Loss to Me

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor recently shared some of his fond memories with brother, actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away earlier this year after a long battle with cancer. Kapoor, in a recent interview said that he shared many likes and dislikes with the Bobby actor and added that they did not need anyone else when they were together.

Talking to Times of India, Kapoor said, “It’s an emotional loss to me. We had many common likes and dislikes. We both were fond of good food and booze. We would often party by ourselves. We would call up each other and tell each other: ‘Kya kar raha hai? Agar tum nahin aate ho, to chalo main aa jaata hoon (What are you doing right now? If you are not coming, I can come)’. When together, humko kisiki bhi zaroorat nahi thi (We needed no one else when we were together). We didn’t need a crowd to entertain us. I miss that."

He further added that they were a jolly family, who lived their life happily. He added that one passenger has finished his journey, referring to the late actor. When asked what they used to talk about in their parties, he said that they would discuss about anything and everything ranging from space to their travels. He added that they were happy and content with themselves.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 30, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.