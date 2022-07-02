Randhir Kapoor Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy: 'Bahut Achchi Baat Hai'

Just a couple of months after tying the knot in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony, Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy news on social media, thereby leaving their fandom rejoiced. Not only fans but the couple’s family members are also utterly elated at the moment. Speaking of which, Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Randhir Kapoor, in his recent interaction with ETimes, gave his candid reaction to the piece of good news.

As per the portal, the veteran actor is happy for the soon-to-be-parents. He said, “Bahut achchi baat hai. I am elated (It’s an extremely good thing. I am elated)”. Needless to say, the pregnancy news has served to be one of the happiest news for the elite Kapoor Khandaan.

This comes just days after Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her candid moment with husband Ranbir at a hospital. The happy couple can be seen sharing a contagious smile as they watch their baby’s moments on a monitor placed in front of them. In the caption of the post, the Brahmastra actor confirmed that she is expecting her first child. “Our baby… coming soon,” shared Alia.

Ranbir and Alia got hitched in a romantic balcony wedding on April 14, 2022. It is a known fact that the couple has maintained to keep their romantic life away from the limelight, the two also remained to be hushed about their nuptials until the last minute. However, the soon-to-be-parents did not hesitate to reveal their pregnancy news publicly.

Along with family members, they have received blessings from well-known faces in the industry including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and more. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the couple is gearing up for the release of their much-awaited sci-fi flick Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the trilogy is also set to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the superhero film.

